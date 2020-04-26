Getting to Know: Jake Garrett

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Jake Garrett, to get to know the England youth international a little better …

JAKE GARRETT

Position: Left-back

DOB: 10/03/2003

How long have you been at Rovers:

I have been here since I was an Under-10, so about seven years now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

It gives you opportunities, the environment is brilliant, as are the pitches. I’ve developed as a player and as a person. I’ve become more of a technical player and have grown up.

Club you support:

I support Liverpool.

Football superstitions:

I put my left sock on before my right sock, my left shinpad before my right shinpad and my left boot before my right boot.

Best friend in football:

It would be either Jarred Harlock or George Wyatt. I’ve known Jarred for quite a while, he’s my room-mate and he’s from Liverpool as well. George has only just come in from Manchester United and he’s quite funny and gets my banter!

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso. Watching those two made me want to be a footballer.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m physical, like a good tackle and I’m neat and tidy on the ball.

Highlight of your career:

That would have to be being called up for England at Under-15s level. Getting a scholarship at Rovers was another highlight.

Hopes for the season:

I hope to get in the Under-23s side and to keep my place in the Under-18s. As a team, hopefully we can have a great season.