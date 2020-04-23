Getting to Know: George Wyatt

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender George Wyatt, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

GEORGE WYATT

Position: Defender

DOB: 29/08/2003

Former club: Manchester United

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here since signing in January 2019, so over a year with the club.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

I love the atmosphere around the place and the group is very close. The staff here are brilliant and really push you on.

Club you support:

I’m a Manchester United supporter.

Football superstitions:

I wear white socks under my match socks every game.

Best friend in football:

Ben Pleavin, because he was with me at United. Jake Garrett and Jarrod Harlock were the two that really welcomed me here at Rovers.

Idol growing up:

Having watched a lot of Manchester United, I’d say Wayne Rooney was the one I really looked up to.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m composed, aggressive and like to play out from the back.

Highlight of your career:

Signing my scholarship here is right up there.

Hopes for the season:

I want to stay in the side and play as much as possible. We want a good run in the FA Youth Cup as well.