Getting to Know: Flavien Enzo Boyomo

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Enzo Boyomo, to get to know the young Frenchman a little better …

ENZO BOYOMO

Position: Defender

DOB: 07/10/2001

Former club: Toulouse

How long have you been at Rovers:



This is my fourth year at the club now. I’ve loved being here and I’ve had to grow up and learn the language.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

I like the fact that you’re playing against the top teams every week, teams like Manchester United and Manchester City. That’s only a good thing for your development.

Club you support:

I support Chelsea. I’m not really a fan, I just like the club. I think it was because I used to really like Didier Drogba. In France, my team is Paris Saint-Germain.

Football superstitions:

I don’t have any.

Best friend in football:

Can I have two best friends? I’d say Chanka Zimba and Jalil Saadi. I room with Jalil and he’s a calm and funny guy to be around.

Idol growing up:

When I started out in football I used to really admire Kaka. Now, as a centre back, I look at Sergio Ramos or Virgil van Dijk. They are both very good at their jobs.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m quite athletic, strong and relaxed on the ball. I can get better though and need to improve my weaker foot.

Highlight of your career:

I think the highlight so far would have to be earning a contract here at Rovers.

Hopes for the season:

I want to progress in the FA Youth Cup and to get myself a permanent contract at the end of this season.