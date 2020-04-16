Getting to Know: Flavien Enzo Boyomo

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Enzo Boyomo, to get to know the young Frenchman a little better …
ENZO BOYOMO
Position: Defender
DOB: 07/10/2001
Former club: Toulouse
How long have you been at Rovers:
This is my fourth year at the club now. I’ve loved being here and I’ve had to grow up and learn the language.
Best thing about being at Rovers:
I like the fact that you’re playing against the top teams every week, teams like Manchester United and Manchester City. That’s only a good thing for your development.
Club you support:
I support Chelsea. I’m not really a fan, I just like the club. I think it was because I used to really like Didier Drogba. In France, my team is Paris Saint-Germain.
Football superstitions:
I don’t have any.
Best friend in football:
Can I have two best friends? I’d say Chanka Zimba and Jalil Saadi. I room with Jalil and he’s a calm and funny guy to be around.
Idol growing up:
When I started out in football I used to really admire Kaka. Now, as a centre back, I look at Sergio Ramos or Virgil van Dijk. They are both very good at their jobs.
Describe yourself as a player:
I’m quite athletic, strong and relaxed on the ball. I can get better though and need to improve my weaker foot.
Highlight of your career:
I think the highlight so far would have to be earning a contract here at Rovers.
Hopes for the season:
I want to progress in the FA Youth Cup and to get myself a permanent contract at the end of this season.