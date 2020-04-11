Getting to Know: Dan Pike

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Dan Pike, to get to know him a little better …

DAN PIKE

Position: Defender

DOB: 09/01/2002

Former club: Liverpool

How long have you been at Rovers:

I have been here since I was eight, so about nine years now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

The environment and the facilities here are brilliant. The fact that it’s a Category One Academy is another benefit.

Club you support:

Liverpool. I always have done.

Football superstitions:

None from me, but I know a few of the lads have a few weird ones!

Best friend in football:

James Connolly and Luke Brennan. I have been with Brenno since I was eight and James is my roomie.

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard. I used to play central midfield before I was converted into a defender, so that’s the reason behind that one.

Describe yourself as a player:

Hard working, reliable and enthusiastic.

Highlight of your career:

I remember we won a tournament in France at Under-15s level, so it would have to be that so far.

Hopes for the season:

Individually, I’d like to get a pro contract at the end of the season. As a team, it would have to be to finish in the top five in the league.