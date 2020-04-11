Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Getting to Know: Dan Pike

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the Academy

5 Hours ago

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Dan Pike, to get to know him a little better …

DAN PIKE

Position: Defender
DOB: 09/01/2002
Former club: Liverpool

How long have you been at Rovers:

I have been here since I was eight, so about nine years now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

The environment and the facilities here are brilliant. The fact that it’s a Category One Academy is another benefit.

Club you support:

Liverpool. I always have done.

Football superstitions:

None from me, but I know a few of the lads have a few weird ones!

Best friend in football:

James Connolly and Luke Brennan. I have been with Brenno since I was eight and James is my roomie.

Idol growing up:

Steven Gerrard. I used to play central midfield before I was converted into a defender, so that’s the reason behind that one.

Describe yourself as a player:

Hard working, reliable and enthusiastic.

Highlight of your career:

I remember we won a tournament in France at Under-15s level, so it would have to be that so far.

Hopes for the season:

Individually, I’d like to get a pro contract at the end of the season. As a team, it would have to be to finish in the top five in the league.


Advertisement block

Academy

Academy

Getting to Know: Jordan Eastham

6 April 2020

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s goalkeeper Jordan Eastham, to get to know him a little better …

Read full article

Academy

Getting to Know: Isaac Whitehall

30 March 2020

In a week that he turned 18, we sat down with the highly-rated youngster to get to know him a little better...

Read full article

Academy

A dog’s life for birthday boy Isaac!

29 March 2020

For most, turning 18 is a special milestone in any young person’s life.

Read full article

Academy

Academy starlet named in LFE’s The 11

20 March 2020

Rovers starlet Isaac Whitehall’s on and off the pitch achievements have been recognised by League Football Education (LFE), along with 10 other young footballers.

Read full article

View more