Getting to Know: Dan Pike

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Dan Pike, to get to know him a little better …
DAN PIKE
Position: Defender
DOB: 09/01/2002
Former club: Liverpool
How long have you been at Rovers:
I have been here since I was eight, so about nine years now.
Best thing about being at Rovers:
The environment and the facilities here are brilliant. The fact that it’s a Category One Academy is another benefit.
Club you support:
Liverpool. I always have done.
Football superstitions:
None from me, but I know a few of the lads have a few weird ones!
Best friend in football:
James Connolly and Luke Brennan. I have been with Brenno since I was eight and James is my roomie.
Idol growing up:
Steven Gerrard. I used to play central midfield before I was converted into a defender, so that’s the reason behind that one.
Describe yourself as a player:
Hard working, reliable and enthusiastic.
Highlight of your career:
I remember we won a tournament in France at Under-15s level, so it would have to be that so far.
Hopes for the season:
Individually, I’d like to get a pro contract at the end of the season. As a team, it would have to be to finish in the top five in the league.