Darragh Lenihan believes it is only right that teams are given the opportunity to finish the season and says that players would relish a busy schedule when football resumes.

The Irish defender thinks scrapping the season would be cruel on the clubs challenging for promotion, including Rovers, who sit just three points outside the play-off positions.

“I think it would be unfair on teams, especially the like of Leeds and West Brom, who have been in the top two for most of the season, if someone suddenly said you can’t get promoted,” the 26-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“Or the likes of Liverpool, who are going for their first Premier League title.

“I think it’s right to finish the season and we can worry about next season when the time comes to it.

“Even for ourselves, we’re in a great position to push into those play-offs. So whether you’re a player, a member of staff, a fan, everyone wants this season to finish and then we can look forward to next season when that time comes.”

The EFL remain committed to concluding the current campaign, with the fixtures expected to be fitted into a tight schedule, once it is safe to do so.

Lenihan has likened the nine-game ‘mini league’ to the frantic festive period, which is an experience he has always enjoyed.

“Games will come thick and fast, and the programmes that we’ve been given since we’ve been at home have been helping us prepare for those games,” he added.

“I don’t know how many weeks we’ll have training before that first game, but I’m sure we will have all put in the hard work to get ourselves ready for the remaining games.

“You have the Christmas period and a tough Easter period anyway, where you’re playing games every couple of days, so none of the players will mind if we have three-game weeks consecutively when we get back.

“The lads will relish and look forward to those games coming thick and fast, because the Christmas period is a great buzz to play through and this is going to be something similar, potentially.

“So I think all the boys would look forward to it, including myself.”