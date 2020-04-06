Skip to site footer
Football is a big miss for everyone - Graham

Danny says he is missing the Brockhall banter with his Rovers team-mates the most

11 Hours ago

Danny Graham says he is missing football and the changing room camaraderie with his team-mates, but acknowledges there are more important things to worry about right now.

The Rovers striker is itching to be back at Brockhall and into a regular routine, but insists the safety of the squad, staff and supporters, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, is of primary importance.

The uncertainty of when football will resume has made things doubly difficult, admits the forward, who is missing the day-to-day contact with the other players the most.

“It’s hard to be honest,” Graham told iFollow Rovers.

“We’re all in a WhatsApp group and we’re talking everyday, trying to find out if we’re going to be in next week or whenever, because everyone is itching to get back.

“So it is tough, without game days and going into the training ground and having that banter and doing our work and sitting together eating dinner, little things you take for granted, so I’m missing the lads quite a bit now.

“It’s different to pre-season, because we didn’t know this break was coming. I was talking to the boys the other day and even just going upstairs and having a little game of pool and having a laugh and a carry on, you don’t realise how lucky we are until something like this happens.

“To go and sit in the changing room at the training ground, before training, and you sit and banter each other and give each other stick, we miss that massively and we’re trying to do it through WhatsApp, but it’s not quite the same.

“You don’t realise how much you miss that day-to-day football stuff, going into training, matchdays, interacting with people, it’s a big miss for everyone, but hopefully it will be back soon.”

BR028_TRAINING.jpg

And when the season does resume, with Tony Mowbray’s side sitting just three points outside the top six, Graham hopes Rovers can make a real push for the play-offs.

“We’ve got a right good chance of giving it a go to get into the play-offs,” added the 34-year-old, who has made 183 appearances for the club.

“After the season we’ve had so far, we want to maintain our fitness while we’re off and look to go strong and give everything we’ve got in the remaining games.

“Hopefully this doesn’t go on too much longer. The most important thing is everyone’s safe, first and foremost.

“As footballers, we want the season to be finished and I’m sure that’s the same across all leagues all over the world.

“Hopefully we can get the season up and running, and if it has to be played behind closed doors or whatever the Government and the football authorities think is right to do, then we’ll go with it and hopefully it will allow us to play those games and give us a chance to get into the play-offs.”


