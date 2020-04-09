Football Aid fixture postponed

Due to the ongoing threats posed by the COVID-19 virus, Rovers have taken the decision to postpone this year's Football Aid charity match, which was due to take place at Ewood Park on Thursday April 16th.

While this is disappointing news, the health and safety of our participants, spectators, match officials, medics, staff and volunteers is our overriding and only priority.

The club and Football Aid, who have enjoyed a successful partnership stretching back to 2001, have agreed to maintain regular contact to try and find a suitable date for the fundraising fixture to be played, taking into account what decisions may be made by the various governing bodies in relation to both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

All participants who had secured their place for this month’s event will be able to carry over their position to the new date.