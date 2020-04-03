Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

FA Women’s Championship Statement

The 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so

6 Hours ago

These are challenging circumstances for English football and our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

Following the Premier League’s announcement today that it will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so, we can confirm that the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship will also follow this approach.

The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

The FA is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played as and when it’s appropriate to do so, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows.


Advertisement block

Ladies

Ladies

Knight: The right step forward for me

28 March 2020

Hope Knight spoke of her determination to make her time at Rovers a success, following a move to sign for the Blues until at least the end of this season.

Read full article

Ladies

Walsh makes Rovers return

26 March 2020

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the re-signing of midfielder Hannah Walsh, until the end of the season.

Read full article

Ladies

Knight signs!

26 March 2020

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Sheffield FC’s Hope Knight on a dual registration contract until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Ladies

On This Day: Hero Hill sends Rovers into cup final

25 March 2020

Danielle Hill saved three spot-kicks as Rovers Ladies defeated Coventry United on penalties to progress to the final of the FA Women’s Premier League Cup, on this day in 2018.

Read full article

View more