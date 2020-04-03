FA Women’s Championship Statement

These are challenging circumstances for English football and our primary concern will always be for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff, officials, volunteers and supporters during this unprecedented time.

Following the Premier League’s announcement today that it will not resume at the beginning of May – and that the 2019-20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so, we can confirm that the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship will also follow this approach.

The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time.

The FA is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution.

With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played as and when it’s appropriate to do so, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition.

However, any return to play will only be with the full support of Government and when medical guidance allows.