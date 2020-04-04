DIY Dan … the modern man!

Danny Graham says he has turned his hand to DIY and home-schooling in a bid to battle the boredom brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

With football suspended for the foreseeable future, the Rovers striker has been looking for alternative activities to keep himself occupied during the current quarantine … with mixed success!

“So far we’re coping really well and everyone’s safe, which is the main thing,” he told iFollow Rovers.

“Obviously it’s tough with everything that’s going on and we’re trying to take as much good out of it as we can.

“Everyone is in the same position, so it’s been hard. It’s a bit different. It’s something we’re not all used to, but we just have to stick together and make sure we come through this tough time.

“We’re all well. We’re just pottering about, in and out of the garden, redecorating the house about four or five times, just to keep busy.

“My DIY skills are terrible! The house looks an absolute mess now.

“I’ve made a right mess of it, so I’ll probably have to get back at it again this afternoon and change a few more things around, but anything to keep busy and keep the mind occupied it’s working for us.”

Graham has also been playing the role of head teacher to his three young children, ensuring they do at least an hour of schoolwork each day, and he admits it is helping to pass the time.

“The kids have been sent quite a lot of work from school, to go through each day, so we’re doing that for one hour each day and the kids are enjoying that,” he added.

“It’s something that breaks the day up for them as well and gives them something else to occupy them.

“To be honest, it’s hard work. I’ve got three kids and trying to keep them all occupied at once has been tough and challenging at times.

“You’re on your feet constantly and moving around, in and out of the garden, and just doing anything to keep their little minds occupied, it helps them massively.”