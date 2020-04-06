Skip to site footer
Squad spirit still strong

The striker speaks to iFollow Rovers from his home in the North East about life in lockdown

18 Hours ago

Keeping up the hard work from home

Danny Graham reveals what the Rovers players are doing to try and stay in the best shape possible during the current Coronavirus lockdown.

Rovers striker Danny Graham spoke exclusively to iFollow Rovers about life in lockdown.

The 34-year-old talks about keeping fit, doing DIY, home-schooling his three children, launching his own clothing brand, watching Minions and much, much more.


Club News

Football is a big miss for everyone - Graham

11 Hours ago

Danny Graham says he is missing football and the changing room camaraderie with his team-mates, but acknowledges there are more important things to worry about right now.

Club News

Keeping fit for the season finale

5 April 2020

Danny Graham says there is still a strong competitive spirit amongst the Rovers squad, despite football being suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Club News

Former Rovers trio join Ireland coaching staff

5 April 2020

Three ex-Rovers players have joined the new-look Republic of Ireland backroom team.

Club News

Insta Q&A with Derrick Williams

5 April 2020

Defender Derrick Williams provided an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.

