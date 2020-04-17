Despair for Dack in #STAYINtertotoCup

Rovers' representative Bradley Dack bowed out of the #STAYINtertotoCup on goal difference following a 2-2 draw against Crewe Alexandra.

After losing 5-1 to Walsall forward Elijah Adebayo in Monday’s opening fixture and then beating Finn Harps striker Cameron Saul 4-2 in his next match, only victory in his final Group M game would be enough for Dack to progress to the knockout stage.

The Rovers star was up against Crewe defender Rio Adebisi in the all-pro tournament, which is raising money to support NHS staff tackling the Coronavirus crisis, and supporters were once again able to watch the game live on Twitch.

After a slow start, Dack broke the deadlock for Rovers on 13 minutes when Stewart Downing finished off a well-worked move on the break.

Dack then spurned a great chance to make it 2-0, whilst Crewe squandered a couple of good opportunities just before the break.

The equaliser did arrive on 56 minutes when Daniel Powell tapped home from close range, but Rovers restored their lead in fine style on 71 minutes when Adam Armstrong fired an unstoppable shot into the top right corner from long range.

However, Dack couldn’t hold on to his lead and Crewe salvaged a share of the spoils 12 minutes from time when Powell beat the offside trap to score his second of the game and knock Rovers out of the competition.

To show your support to this charity tournament, as well as all the staff, volunteers and patients affected by the COVID-19 virus, please click here to donate.

Every penny goes to the NHS!