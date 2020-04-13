Defeat for Dack in #STAYINtertotoCup

Bradley Dack was back in action tonight, as he kicked off his campaign in the STAY INtertoto Cup.

The Rovers ace was up against Walsall’s Elijah Adebayo in the all-pro tournament, which is raising money to support NHS staff tackling the Coronavirus crisis.

Dack was once again Rovers’ representative in the FIFA 20 tournament, having reached the second round of the Ultimate Quaran-Team tournament, which was organised by Leyton Orient.

Supporters were again able to tune in and watch the game live on Twitch, but they had little to shout about, as Walsall ran out comfortable 5-1 winners.

Caolan Lavery bagged a first-half brace to put the hosts 2-0 up at the break and after Danny Graham missed a golden opportunity to pull a goal back for Rovers right at the start of the second-half, Lavery completed his hat-trick just past the hour mark.

Amari’i Bell did manage to reduce the deficit for Rovers on 78 minutes, before Walsall’s Josh Gordon netted a fourth and Adebayo – who knocked out AS Roma in the Ultimate Quaran-Team tournament – added a fifth late on himself!

All is not lost for Dack however, as he still has group games against Finn Harps and Crewe Alexandra to come later this week.

Crewe beat the League of Ireland side 4-2 in their opening Group M clash and the top two teams from each of the 16 groups will progress to the knockout stage.

To show your support to this charity tournament, as well as all the staff, volunteers and patients affected by the COVID-19 virus, please click here to donate.

Don’t forget, every penny goes to the NHS.