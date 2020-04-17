Darragh keeping tabs on developments

Darragh Lenihan says he has gone from watching Sky Sports News in the morning to watching Sky News, as he has been eager to follow developments regarding the Coronavirus pandemic.

The defender has been at home for five weeks now since it was announced that the season would be suspended just 24 hours before Rovers were due to host Bristol City on Saturday March 14th.

Lenihan says he has found not having a regular routine difficult to come to terms with, but he knows that football has to take a back seat whilst the health of the nation is at stake.

“It’s been really hard, because obviously you’re in a routine of training and playing games every couple of days, but now you’re taken out of that and you’re at home not in a routine,” the 26-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“But first and foremost, it’s the safety of the people that we have to look after and football has to come second to that.

“People’s lives are at stake and football has to come second to that, definitely. The NHS has done a brilliant job so far and long may it continue, but hopefully this can subside over the next few weeks and we can get back to normal.

“The club have sent us programmes and all the lads have been keeping to those programmes to get us as best prepared as possible for when we do return, so that’s been keeping us busy, which is good.

“At the moment we’re in the lockdown period, but when we do get back to training, it will show that the country is making progress. You have to take small steps at a time, you can’t go over a cliff edge, because we’ve seen what happened in China, so everyone has to do their bit and pull their weight, and that’s the only way we’re going to get over it.

“Every morning, I go downstairs and 501 is the first channel I turn on – Sky News. Whereas usually it would have been Sky Sports News on most other days.

“You have to see what’s going on and see what measures are taking place, because they’re ever changing. I don’t think we’re going to be back until May 16th at the earliest, so we still have a number of weeks of training by ourselves and keeping in the best possible condition as we can.”