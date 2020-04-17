Dack’s premier ambition

Bradley Dack hopes to play Premier League football one day – and he would love to do it with Rovers!

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks at Gillingham before joining Rovers in June 2017, has twice been named the League One Player of the Year.

He has since helped Rovers cement their place in the Championship, as well as push towards the play-off places.

Tony Mowbray’s men now find themselves just three points outside the play-off positions, with nine games of the 2019-20 Championship campaign remaining.

Although currently recovering from an ACL injury, Dack has reiterated his desire to play top-flight football in the future, in order to test himself at the highest level, and insists he is desperate to achieve that ambition with Rovers.

“That’s the goal,” said the forward, who has scored 42 goals in 99 league starts for the club.

“First and foremost, that would be the number one – to get to the Premier League with Blackburn.

“I’ve made no secret that if that weren’t to happen, then it would be up to me to try and get a move to the Premier League.

“That might not come and I might be with Blackburn for who knows how long, but my main ambition is obviously to get promoted to the Premier League with Blackburn and then go from there.

“With the way things are going and with the team we’ve got and the manager – it’s a fantastic club, with everything built in around it – there’s no reason why that team can’t get promoted to the Premier League.

“It’s definitely one of those things where I can feel it around the training ground and I think everyone else can. It’s definitely a club that’s only going one way and that’s up.

“If it’s not this year, then with a few new players, next year we’ll definitely, definitely be challenging for the top six.”