Dack off the mark in Group M

Bradley Dack today picked up his first victory in the #STAYINtertotoCup, defeating League of Ireland side Finn Harps 4-2.

The Rovers star was up against Harps striker Cameron Saul in the all-pro tournament, which is raising money to support NHS staff tackling the Coronavirus crisis.

Supporters were once again able to tune in and watch the game live on Twitch, and they would have been pleased to see the Rovers fans favourite bounce back from his 5-1 defeat to Walsall’s Elijah Adebayo in Monday’s opening Group M game.

Dack dominated the first half and led 2-0 at the interval thanks to a predatory finish from Adam Armstrong on 25 minutes and a superb solo goal from Stewart Downing just before the break.

Armstrong grabbed his second of the game on 55 minutes to send Rovers into a comfortable 3-0 lead, before Finn Harps battled back.

Barry McNamee pulled a goal back on the hour mark, before Ryan Connolly reduced the arrears further on 83 minutes to ensure a nervy finale, but Joe Rothwell settled any nerves with a fine finish deep into stoppage time to secure the 4-2 win.

Dack will be back in action again on Friday when he takes on Crewe Alexandra’s Rio Adebisi in his final group game.

The Crewe defender also recorded a 4-2 victory over Finn Harps in his opening match, before suffering a 4-2 defeat to Walsall earlier today.

The top two teams from each of the 16 groups will progress to the knockout stage.

To show your support to this charity tournament, as well as all the staff, volunteers and patients affected by the COVID-19 virus, please click here to donate. Every penny goes to the NHS!