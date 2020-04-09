Corry making positive progress

Corry Evans says he would be closing in on a return to full training, had the Coronavirus crisis not brought the football season to a halt.

The Northern Ireland international has been out of action since suffering a fractured forehead in the home game against Preston North End on January 11th.

After undergoing an operation to repair his skull, nose and eye sockets, Evans has been making steady progress on his road to recovery.

The midfielder has recently begun heading balls again and can’t wait to get back out on the grass and make up for lost time.

“I’m feeling good,” said the 29-year-old, who is at home with his wife and children during the current quarantine.

“I think it’s around about 10 weeks now since the operation.

“The first couple of weeks were tough, just lying in bed every day, in a bit of pain, and from then, every passing day and every passing week things have been getting better and I’m feeling back to my normal self now and I can do everything that I used to do.

“I’ve started heading footballs again, which was probably going to be the biggest obstacle to come back from – just building my confidence up again doing that.

“If the season wasn’t postponed, I’d probably be back in training round about next week.

“I just want to get back playing football. I’ve missed it for three months now already, so it will be good to get back out onto a football pitch. That’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Evans says that he hasn’t sought any psychological support following the injury and is feeling positive about his progress.

“I’ve no worries about heading a football,” he added. “It was just mentioned to me by a lot of people, saying ‘how are you going to be able to head a football again with the metal plates in your head?’

“I started with a sponge ball and I’ve just been building it up and my next progression is to actually head a fully blown up football.

“That will be my next target and once I do that – I’ve got plenty of time now – then I’ll be ready to go.”