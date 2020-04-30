Skip to site footer
Club News

Club Statement

Players and senior staff agree three-month wage deferrals to ensure non-playing staff get paid

Just now

Blackburn Rovers are pleased to report that constructive discussions between senior management and players at the club, regarding significant salary deferrals, have reached a positive and mutually agreed conclusion.

Rovers’ first team squad, along with executives and senior football management, have all agreed to defer between a third and a half of their monthly salaries between April 1st and June 30th, in order to safeguard the future of the club during this unprecedented period of uncertainty.

These necessary measures have been agreed as part of the club’s ongoing response to the Coronavirus pandemic and will ensure that non-playing staff continue to receive their full monthly payments, as has been the case for both March and April, with a further commitment just announced for May.

With Rovers’ last home game at Ewood Park taking place against Swansea City on February 29th and with the 2019-20 Championship season suspended until it is safe to resume, this has led to all EFL clubs having to review their cash flow position and adjust costs accordingly, with no commercial income streams now being generated. 

Wage deferrals were therefore an essential step in helping the club navigate through the current financial pressures it is experiencing right across the business.

The club has also placed a number of staff on furlough leave, as part of the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, which covers 80% of their wages. Thanks to the continued support of the Owners, these staff received full pay for April and will do so again for May, with the aim of this continuing should the current crisis not impact further on the football sector.

Rovers would like to thank the players and staff for their continued support in these extremely challenging times.

Above all, we hope everyone is keeping safe and well, and that we will all be watching Rovers playing football again as soon as it is safe to do so.


