Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Chris Rush: Appy with the players' progress

An exclusive interview with Rovers' Head of Athletic Performance

3 Hours ago

Sign in or register to watch

Subscribe to watch

Flexibility the key to fitness work

Rovers Head of Athletic Performance Chris Rush discusses the plans that have been put in place to keep the players as fit as possible during the current Coronavirus lockdown, revealing how communication and technology have played a key part.

We caught up with Rovers' Head of Athletic Performance, Chris Rush, who has been monitoring the players' fitness levels by using a tracking App that the squad have signed up to.

And he has been happy with the results.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

The support has been amazing, says Greg

19 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Stoke City 1-2 Rovers

1 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Highlights: Rovers 1-0 Derby County

8 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Danny keen to complete another unbeaten week

14 December 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

A variety of obstacles to overcome

10 Hours ago

Not knowing when the players will return to training or fulfil fixtures again presents the biggest challenge, according to Rovers’ Head of Athletic Performance Chris Rush.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Watch us hammer the Hammers!

15 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from years gone by to satisfy your football needs during these tough times.

Read full article

Club News

Communication and physical work the key

7 April 2020

Rovers’ Head of Athletic Performance, Chris Rush, insists communicating with the players effectively and ensuring they keep on top of their fitness levels have been the two most important aspects to...

Read full article

Club News

Insta Q&A with Adam Armstrong

7 April 2020

Rovers forward Adam Armstrong offered an insight into his burgeoning career by taking part in a live Instagram Q&A with supporters.

Read full article

View more