Chapman starting to reap the rewards

Highly-rated Harry says a kick up the backside from manager Tony Mowbray was much needed

7 Hours ago

Harry Chapman says some ‘harsh truths’ from manager Tony Mowbray have helped him edge closer to the first team fold.

The 22-year-old, who had a loan spell at Rovers during the 2017-18 promotion season, has found first team opportunities hard to come by since re-joining the club on a permanent basis in January 2019 - making just seven substitute appearances.

Chapman played in the 3-2 victory over Oldham Athletic in the League Cup back in August, but didn’t feature for the first team again until late December.

A regular for Rovers Under-23s during the opening months of the campaign, Chapman admits his work-rate and performances in training didn’t merit a place in the senior squad.

However, after some honest words from the manager, Chapman believes he is now starting to reap the rewards.

“I had a couple of serious conversations with the gaffer,” said the winger, who has been back in the 18-man matchday squad seven times in Rovers’ last 14 games.

“He told me a few harsh truths and gave me a kick up the backside and it was definitely needed.

“He felt I wasn’t working hard enough in training and when I look back it was probably fair enough.

“I stepped my training up and started working a lot harder and I started reaping the benefits of it. The boss was true to his word and I respect him for that.”

The former England youth international added: “I’ve been let down in the past by certain managers, so I probably had a chip on my shoulder from that.

“Maybe I had some trust issues. Managers who tell me one thing and then do the opposite. So I felt let down by some people and also I let myself down, so it was a bit of both really. I probably had my guard up a bit from that and it’s probably not the right thing to do.

“When I joined Blackburn it should have been a clean slate, but I’ve got a good management staff now in Veno (Mark Venus) and Tony, and they have been really helpful and it’s been positive since I came back.”


