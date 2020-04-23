BRCT Statement: BRIC & OLSJ Update

Following direction given from the Government and The FA, the closure of the Blackburn Rovers Indoor Centre (BRIC) and Our Lady & St John College (OLSJ) pitches will be extended until June at the earliest.

With the current lockdown, due to the threats posed by COVID-19, being extended by the Government, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust has taken the decision to keep the BRIC and OLSJ facilities closed until at least Monday June 1st.

The announcement means the following projects and sessions will remain suspended until further notice:

Football & Activity Holiday Camps

Disability Football

Fustal

Development Centres

Premier League Kicks

Walking Football

Any participants that have already booked onto sessions and projects during this period will be contacted independently.

Please note that this is only a temporary closure following the latest Government advice, with the health and wellbeing of all staff, participants and stakeholders in mind.

We thank you for your continued understanding in these challenging times and hope to be back open for business in the near future.