Bradley’s positive approach

Dack is determined to attack his rehabilitation head on, to come back better than ever before!

4 Hours ago

Bradley Dack says that he is ‘excited’ and ‘enjoying’ his rehab, as he vows to come back better than before.

The Rovers star is now over three months into his road to recovery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Ewood encounter against Wigan Athletic in December.

The 26-year-old is determined to put everything into the rehabilitation process, in order to return as the ‘best possible version’ of himself … and surprise a few people when he does!

“I see this injury as a positive now,” he said.

“I spoke to a lot of people at the start, when I first got injured, before my surgery and just after my surgery, because I hadn’t really got my head round it properly then.

“So I wanted to speak to a few people – ‘how did it feel when you came back? Should this be happening and should that be happening?’

“And then after the first two weeks, when I first started going back into the training ground and started getting my work done, I spoke to the physio, Ollie, who’s been brilliant with me, and we just came to the agreement that I should see this as a positive thing.

“See it as ‘when are you going to have nine months to make yourself the best possible version of you that you can be?’

“And when I come back, people are going to be like ‘what has he been doing for the last nine months, because he’s a different person and a different player?’

“That’s the way I see it and that’s why I’m excited and why I’m enjoying it, because I’m enjoying the fact that people are going to say that about me.”


