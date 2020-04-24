Skip to site footer
Blackburn Rovers Sports College continues to deliver

The Trust's teaching team have been working hard to ensure the College remains open online

7 Hours ago

Staff from the Blackburn Rovers Sports College have seen an incredible response from students since moving to an online platform last month.

Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have been working hard to support the local community during the COVID-19 lockdown, engaging with other local organisations in the fight against the Coronavirus, as part of the club’s new #OneRoversTogether campaign.

One area that the Community Trust have been particularly proactive is the continued delivery to the Blackburn Rovers Sports College students.

The Sports College were forced to close its doors when the Government announced measures to suspend education, however the Trust’s teaching staff haven't allowed that to stop them from delivering to the students via online platforms.

Subsequently, staff from the College have had an amazing response from the students, who have been working hard during lockdown and still submitting their assignments.

The dedicated teaching team have been uploading countless teaching resources, presentations, tutorials and assessments, which has enabled the College to remain open online.

The pastoral care of the students during these uncertain times has been at the forefront of all staff delivery. Weekly phone calls have been made to all students, with many finding the additional support a huge benefit to their studies.

David Hayhurst, Deputy CEO at the Community Trust, says communication is key throughout this unprecedented period.

"It is imperative that we remain in contact with all students during these uncertain times," he said.

"Staff have been working tirelessly to produce new and innovative ways of delivering vital content online that will allow students to complete their work.

"There has been real emphasis on the pastoral care of the students and I know that they're trying to support both the students and parents to ensure they have access to resources that will support their mental wellbeing."

The Blackburn Rovers Sports College is now recruiting for the class of 2020-21. If you're facing the uncertainty of your next step in education, then the Sports College could be just the place for you.

Register your interest today by emailing dan.maynard@brfctrust.co.uk.


