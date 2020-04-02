Benno: This season has to finish

Elliott Bennett is adamant that the 2019-20 campaign must come to an end before thoughts even turn to next season.

Like the rest of the United Kingdom, the 31-year-old is currently at home in isolation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pause button has been hit on football in the majority of countries around Europe, and Bennett believes that this season must resume.

With nine games of 2019-20 remaining, there's still plenty to play for for every team in every professional league.

And with Rovers only three points outside the Championship play-offs, the destiny is still in the hands of Tony Mowbray's side.

“Anything you start you have to finish, and this season is no different," Bennett began when talking to iFollow Rovers from his home in Shropshire.

“I don't think you can just write off a season. We're in extraordinary times and you can never plan for something like this pandemic happening.

“Next season is next season, and if that means it starts in January or whenever it may be, it's still going to be a whole, fresh season from that starting date.

“The American league plays at a different time, the Australian league plays at a different time, all these leagues around the world start and finish at different times.

“British football is played from August until May and we just have to adapt now to finish the season off, in my opinion.

“Whenever next season starts, it must start after this current campaign finishes. You have teams like ourselves who want to get promoted and I don't want this season to get written off.

“We're a few points outside the play-offs, and to scrap it all and to start again is not right.

“There are too many things to be finalised this season, in all the leagues in this country, before you even start to think about next term," he said.

“I'm not a fan of playing games behind closed doors and I think the same can be said for all the lads we have here to be honest.

“That's not football. Football's about passion, fans, home games and away games with atmosphere.

He recollected: “I watched a recent Champions League game between Paris Saint Germain and Dortmund and it didn't look right or sound right without supporters.

“But if it means the season finishes at a reasonable time and it helps keep people safe then maybe that's what has got to be done, not that we have much say in whether games are played behind closed doors or not."