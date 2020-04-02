Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Benno: This season has to finish

The skipper says it would be unfair and wrong to simply write off the 2019-20 campaign

14 Hours ago

Elliott Bennett is adamant that the 2019-20 campaign must come to an end before thoughts even turn to next season.

Like the rest of the United Kingdom, the 31-year-old is currently at home in isolation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pause button has been hit on football in the majority of countries around Europe, and Bennett believes that this season must resume.

With nine games of 2019-20 remaining, there's still plenty to play for for every team in every professional league.

And with Rovers only three points outside the Championship play-offs, the destiny is still in the hands of Tony Mowbray's side.

“Anything you start you have to finish, and this season is no different," Bennett began when talking to iFollow Rovers from his home in Shropshire.

“I don't think you can just write off a season. We're in extraordinary times and you can never plan for something like this pandemic happening.

“Next season is next season, and if that means it starts in January or whenever it may be, it's still going to be a whole, fresh season from that starting date.

“The American league plays at a different time, the Australian league plays at a different time, all these leagues around the world start and finish at different times.

“British football is played from August until May and we just have to adapt now to finish the season off, in my opinion.

“Whenever next season starts, it must start after this current campaign finishes. You have teams like ourselves who want to get promoted and I don't want this season to get written off.

“We're a few points outside the play-offs, and to scrap it all and to start again is not right.

“There are too many things to be finalised this season, in all the leagues in this country, before you even start to think about next term," he said.

“I'm not a fan of playing games behind closed doors and I think the same can be said for all the lads we have here to be honest.

“That's not football. Football's about passion, fans, home games and away games with atmosphere.

He recollected: “I watched a recent Champions League game between Paris Saint Germain and Dortmund and it didn't look right or sound right without supporters.

“But if it means the season finishes at a reasonable time and it helps keep people safe then maybe that's what has got to be done, not that we have much say in whether games are played behind closed doors or not."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Following the guidelines from club and country

30 March 2020

Staying indoors and self isolating are crucial as the United Kingdom continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic that's sweeping the world.

Read full article

Club News

Safety is paramount

30 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

'Come together with that community spirit'

25 March 2020

Elliott Bennett has been offering a helping hand to one of his local charities, and hopes plenty of other across the country can follow suit.

Read full article

Club News

Benno: Stay safe and stay at home

24 March 2020

Rovers captain Elliott Bennett has urged everyone to take heed and follow the statement made by Boris Johnson on Monday evening.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Online orders frozen until further notice

9 Hours ago

Rovers have taken the decision to suspend all online orders until further notice.

Read full article

Club News

Football Origins with Adam Armstrong

15 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong is next in line to step up to the plate in our new 'Football Origins' feature...

Read full article

Club News

Short memories...

18 Hours ago

Craig Short played 146 games for Rovers during his six-year stay at Ewood Park, showing consistency and bravery throughout his time at the heart of the defence.

Read full article

Club News

Park life

1 April 2020

Energetic on the pitch, these are tough times for Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis in the midst of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full article

View more