AskLenihan - Part 2

We asked supporters to send in questions for Darragh Lenihan on social media, which we put to the Rovers defender via video link.

Here is Part 2 of his answers …

Jack: What was it like making your professional debut for Rovers?

Darragh: It was a bit of a surreal moment, because there’s a story behind it. I was meant to travel down to Southampton with the Reserves. The first team played Millwall at home on the Tuesday and I think the game against Southampton was meant to be on the Wednesday. Gary Bowyer, who was the manager at the time, asked me if I wanted to travel with the Reserve team to Southampton, but I thought no, I fancy my chances to play for the first team. So anyway, for the game against Millwall, I was on the bench and Matt Kilgallon went off injured after half an hour and myself and Lee Williamson were warming up, and Gary Bowyer shouted down to Lee Williamson, and then Terry McPhillips said ‘no, no, no, Darragh you come down’ and that’s how I made my debut against Millwall. I think we won 2-0 and then I made my full debut against Huddersfield away, and then my full debut at home against Ipswich on the last day of the season.





Chris: What would you be more afraid of, a lion-sized chicken or a chicken-sized lion?

Darragh: Probably a lion-sized chicken! Just because it would be bigger. I’ve been watching that Tiger King programme, with all the little cubs, and they’re quite cute to be fair, so that wouldn’t really make me afraid of them.





Rory: Who was your favourite Republic of Ireland player growing up?

Darragh: My favourite Republic of Ireland player growing up was Roy Keane. I was a Man United fan growing up and Keane is one of the greatest Irish players, if not the greatest Irish player ever to play. He had a big influence on me. I was a centre-mid growing up and I always tried to replicate my game on his, so he was by a mile my favourite player growing up.





Levi: Who’s the most intimidating person in the squad?

Darragh: The most intimidating person in the squad would be Ben Brereton … just because of his teeth! In all seriousness, there’s no really intimidating characters. I remember from previous days, coming through the Academy and the Reserves, David Dunn was the most intimidating person, but I don’t think we have any at the moment. People would probably say me!





Simon: If you were a manager, who would be your ideal centre back partnership? Can choose players past and present.

Darragh: Obviously you would have to put Virgil van Dijk in there. He is everything. People who have played against him, the likes of Troy Deeney, I’ve seen comments from him about how he’s just bigger, stronger, quicker. He’s everything. He’s an all-round centre half and he’s very good on the ball. And I’d probably go with John Terry. I think his leadership skills and how many things he’s won throughout his career, I think that would be a good balance.





Max: What is your best skill and have you ever done it in a game?

Darragh: I’d like to think I’m alright at the Cruyff Turn, but whether I’ve done that in a game I can’t recall.





Chris: Do you model your game after any particular defender? Bonus points if he's a former Rover! An Irish Colin Hendry anyone?

Darragh: No, I wouldn’t say I’ve modelled my game around anyone. I think everyone has their own attributes that they’re good at and I like to focus on my strengths and try to improve them. I’d say, if I have some weaknesses in terms of positioning, I might look at some centre halves, but I wouldn’t model myself on one particular person.





Declan: Darragh, what do you think of Stephen Kenny being the new Ireland manager?

Darragh: It’s quite exciting actually. I’ve spoken to a number of people who have played under him. He likes to play football the right way and from what the lads said, he’s a really good man-manager. So it’s something that we’re looking forward to and fingers crossed, when all this stops, if I get called up to the Ireland team, it’s something I’ll look forward to.





Liam: Who’s the biggest clown in the dressing room?

Darragh: There’s a couple of clowns in the dressing room! But I’d probably say that Dacky is the biggest clown! He loves to have jokes with the lads or play pranks, but he always says ‘no, that wasn’t me, that was whoever’. So Dacky’s the biggest clown in the dressing room.