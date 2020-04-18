Arma to bid for glory in EFL Football Manager Cup

Adam Armstrong will take to the virtual touchline as Rovers’ representative in the EFL Football Manager Cup.

The Rovers striker will test his tactics against other gamers when he takes the managerial hot-seat for the e-tournament, which will see 54 EFL clubs face off in a straight knockout competition.

The list of virtual managers representing their clubs includes current professional footballers, backroom staff, supporters and even some famous faces from the Football Manager community.

The two teams left standing in the tournament, which will take place over the next month, will go head-to-head in the showpiece final in mid-May.

The first round draw takes place live on the FM Twitter page at 3pm tomorrow (Sunday April 19th), with those matches scheduled to be played between Monday April 20th and Thursday April 23rd.

Ten teams will be given a bye and will go straight into the second round.

After each round is completed, highlights will be uploaded onto the FM YouTube channel so that fans can catch up on all of the action and there will be a full written round-up on the FM website.

As well as supporting Adam Armstrong and Rovers during the tournament, fans can also show their support for the EFL’s charity partner, Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these tough times, so while you’re enjoying being entertained, please consider donating here.

EFL FOOTBALL MANAGER CUP SCHEDULE

Round one draw – Sunday April 19th

Round one match dates – Monday April 20th to Thursday April 23rd

Round two – Week commencing April 27th

Round of 16 – Week commencing May 4th

Quarter-finals – Monday May 11th to Thursday May 14th

Semi-finals – Saturday May 16th

Final – Sunday May 17th

THE TEAMS AND THEIR VIRTUAL MANAGERS

AFC Wimbledon – Rob Tuvey (Under-18s Manager)

Birmingham City – Lee Camp (Player)

Blackburn Rovers – Adam Armstrong (Player)

Blackpool – Cameron (Supporter)

Bolton Wanderers – Paul Huddy (Kitman)

Bradford City – Kieran Devanny (Supporter)

Brentford – Sam Jacques (Supporter)

Bristol City – Mikey Cobban (YouTuber)

Bristol Rovers – Mikey Bell (Ex-Professional Rugby Player)

Carlisle United – Riegan Thompson (Supporter)

Charlton Athletic – Alex Avery (Marketing Manager)

Colchester United – Ollie Kensdale (Player)

Coventry City – Ryan Lawrence (Supporter)

Crawley Town – Sam Gadsdon (Social Media Admin)

Crewe Alexandra – Jack Marsland (Supporter)

Derby County – Paul Wilson (Supporter)

Doncaster Rovers – Luke Benniston (Supporter)

Exeter City – Nicky Law (Player)

Forest Green Rovers – Chris Stokes (Player)

Fulham – Charlie Cooper (Star of 'This Country')

Huddersfield Town – Karlan Grant (Player)

Ipswich Town – Joe Fairs (Supporter)

Leeds United – Rob Callery

Leyton Orient – Dan Williams

Lincoln City – Thomas Kelsey (YouTuber)

Luton Town – George Osborn (Ukie)

Macclesfield Town – Daniel Fry (FM WEC Champion)

Mansfield Town – Jamie King (Supporter)

Middlesbrough – Neil Trewick (Supporter)

MK Dons – George Williams (Player)

Newport County – Gareth Swattridge (FM Researcher)

Northampton Town – Leigh Barton (FM Creators’ Cup Champion)

Nottingham Forest – Joe Lolley (Player)

Oldham Athletic – Jonny Smith (Player)

Peterborough United – Kevin Chapman/Lollujo (YouTuber)

Plymouth Argyle – Luke Omega (Gamer)

Port Vale – Jim Martin

Portsmouth – TBC

Preston North End – James Moulding (Supporter)

Queens Park Rangers – Rob Facey (Supporter)

Rochdale – Elliot Howells (Supporter)

Rotherham United – Matt Neil (First-team Analyst)

Salford City – Cameron Burgess (Player)

Scunthorpe United – Harry Jamieson (Backroom staff)

Shrewsbury Town – Shaun Whalley (Player)

Southend United – Ellis Gamon (Supporter)

Swansea City – Gareth Richards (Supporter)

Swindon Town – Lewis Hathaway/FM Doop (FM Streamer)

Tranmere Rovers – James Knipe

Walsall – Ryan Duckhouse

West Bromwich Albion – Romaine Sawyers (Player)

Wigan Athletic – Jordan Coyle

Wycombe Wanderers – Craig Anderson (Supporter)

TOURNAMENT OVERVIEW

54 teams across the EFL’s three divisions compete in a knockout tournament with the aim to crown one club as the EFL Football Manager Cup winner.

Due to there being 54 teams taking part, 10 teams will be given a bye into round two. This will be determined by random during the first round draw and has been implemented to ensure 32 teams take part in round two.

TOURNAMENT RULES

Matches to be played on FM20 Touch Versus mode, teams must play as themselves.

This is a straight knockout tournament, with all ties comprising one game. Each tie will go to extra-time and penalties, if necessary, to produce a winner.

The ‘home’ team of each tie will host the match.

Suspensions/injuries won't carry over to the next round.

Rovers will be following Adam Armstrong’s progress in the EFL Football Manager Cup via the club’s official Twitter account.