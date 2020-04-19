Arma handed a bye in Football Manager Cup

Adam Armstrong must wait a little longer to find out who his first game as a virtual manager will be against after being handed a bye in the first round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.

The 23-year-old is representing Rovers in the e-tournament, which will see 54 EFL clubs face off in a straight knockout competition.

The first round draw took place earlier today, with the lucky last 10 teams out of the hat given a bye into the second round, of which Rovers were one.

Armstrong must now wait until week commencing Monday April 27th for his first game in the competition, which is raising money and awareness for the EFL’s charity partner Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these tough times.

To show your support and donate, please click here.

First round draw in full:

Mansfield Town v Northampton Town

Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United

Middlesbrough v Rochdale

Leeds United v Nottingham Forest

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Scunthorpe United v Carlisle United

Huddersfield Town v Oldham Athletic

Doncaster Rovers v Fulham

Birmingham City v Swindon Town

Southend United v Bradford City

Preston North End v Crawley Town

Derby County v Swansea City

Crewe Alexandra v Wycombe Wanderers

Lincoln City v Stoke City

West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City

Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town

Charlton Athletic v Colchester United

Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle

Port Vale v Ipswich Town

Bristol Rovers v Bristol City

Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall

The 10 teams who have been handed byes through to the second round are:

Brentford

Blackburn Rovers

Bolton Wanderers

Luton Town

Newport County

Shrewsbury Town

Blackpool

Exeter City

Salford City

MK Dons

After each round is completed, highlights will be uploaded onto the FM YouTube channel so that fans can catch up on all of the action and there will be a full written round-up on the FM website.

Rovers will also be following Armstrong’s progress in the EFL Football Manager Cup via the club’s official Twitter account.