Arma handed a bye in Football Manager Cup

Adam Armstrong must wait a little longer to find out who his first game as a virtual manager will be against after being handed a bye in the first round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.
The 23-year-old is representing Rovers in the e-tournament, which will see 54 EFL clubs face off in a straight knockout competition.
The first round draw took place earlier today, with the lucky last 10 teams out of the hat given a bye into the second round, of which Rovers were one.
Armstrong must now wait until week commencing Monday April 27th for his first game in the competition, which is raising money and awareness for the EFL’s charity partner Mind, whose services are needed now more than ever in these tough times.
To show your support and donate, please click here.
First round draw in full:
Mansfield Town v Northampton Town
Wigan Athletic v Rotherham United
Middlesbrough v Rochdale
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest
Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers
Scunthorpe United v Carlisle United
Huddersfield Town v Oldham Athletic
Doncaster Rovers v Fulham
Birmingham City v Swindon Town
Southend United v Bradford City
Preston North End v Crawley Town
Derby County v Swansea City
Crewe Alexandra v Wycombe Wanderers
Lincoln City v Stoke City
West Bromwich Albion v Coventry City
Forest Green Rovers v Macclesfield Town
Charlton Athletic v Colchester United
Portsmouth v Plymouth Argyle
Port Vale v Ipswich Town
Bristol Rovers v Bristol City
Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers
AFC Wimbledon v Walsall
The 10 teams who have been handed byes through to the second round are:
Brentford
Blackburn Rovers
Bolton Wanderers
Luton Town
Newport County
Shrewsbury Town
Blackpool
Exeter City
Salford City
MK Dons
After each round is completed, highlights will be uploaded onto the FM YouTube channel so that fans can catch up on all of the action and there will be a full written round-up on the FM website.
Rovers will also be following Armstrong’s progress in the EFL Football Manager Cup via the club’s official Twitter account.