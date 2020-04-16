A student of the game

Despite only recently turning 26, Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan is already busy preparing for life after football.

The Republic of Ireland international, who joined the club at the age of 17, is currently studying for a Sports Science degree, which he has been able to dedicate plenty of time to during the current crisis.

Lenihan insists he has always been an interested learner and he hopes it will stand him in good stead when the time comes for him to hang up his boots.

“It’s really good, but the hardest thing about it is because you don’t go to lectures, you don’t really understand academic writing and things like that,” the centre-back told iFollow Rovers.

“I’ve spoken to a few physios and sports science guys at the club, who have done their degrees, and they’ve helped me with little things, but there’s a fair bit of learning on the job really. You learn from your mistakes.

“I’m into my second year now and I’ve got a report due in August, so once I’ve finished that I’ll have finished my second year, so it’s all going very fast, but this time has been good, because you can focus on something and keep yourself busy.”

So what made him decide to do it?

“I already had my Leaving Certificate, which is the equivalent to A Levels,” added the Irishman.

“I did my final year over here in England actually. When I moved over to Blackburn, they put it into my contract that I had to finish my final year.

“So I went home once a month to complete the work that I was meant to do throughout that month, just to show the teachers and so they could give me guidance.

“So I had that qualification and I just thought ‘do you know what, it’s better off doing this degree now while I can and while I have the time’, and this break has been even better, because I’ve been able to get an awful lot done over the past few weeks.

“It’s a nice distraction from football. It keeps you mentally switched on and you’re not always on your phone or social media and things like that, so it’s good that way and it’s something to plan for after football.

“You always need to have an option, so fingers crossed I can stay within the football environment, doing something like that.”