A forward-thinking defender who's known for his attacking runs, the 18-year-old linked up with the Rovers Academy having previously spent time with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The boyhood Rovers fan has made huge strides since joining the club and 2020-21 proved to be a breakthrough campaign for the defender in the Development Squad.

Cirino finished the season strongly and made the left back spot his own, ending the term with 11 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 1 under Billy Barr.

Highly thought of and tipped as one for the future, the starlet penned a pro contract with Rovers in May 2021 to keep him at the club until June 2023.