Capable of playing in central midfield or central defence, Jalil made the move to English shores in the summer of 2018.

Although born in France, Saadi, who was formerly with Toulouse, has represented Morocco at youth level.

The teenager joined up with Morocco's Under-20s side for a week-long training camp at the National Football Centre “Maamoura” in Rabat back in 2018, and Rovers and the national team have high hopes for the youngster.

Saadi had been named in the Under-23s squads on occasions in 2019-20, and he's now a firm part of Billy Barr's squad.