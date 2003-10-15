Andrew became our fifth signing of the summer when he made the season-long loan switch from Brighton and Hove Albion in August 2023.

A Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, Moran joined Brighton in 2020 from Bray Wanderers, where he was playing first team football by the age of 15 – making him the youngest player in the club’s history.

After making an immediate impression in Brighton’s youth teams, he was handed his professional debut in August 2021, aged just 17, coming on in Albion’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory away to Cardiff City.

Moran enjoyed a standout season in 2022-23, scoring 13 goals and claiming six assists in 23 appearances for Brighton’s Under-21s, whilst also making his Premier League debut in Brighton’s 4-1 victory over Everton in January.

The creative teenage talent was rewarded with a new four-year deal at the Amex Stadium in April and rounded off a memorable campaign by scoring his first Republic of Ireland Under-21s goal in a 2-2 draw with Ukraine in June.

The 19-year-old has maintained his fine form at the start of this season, scoring twice in Brighton’s 3-2 Papa Johns Trophy triumph over Walsall in midweek.