Team news: Rovers v Bristol City

Tony Mowbray makes six changes for the visit of the Robins to Ewood Park this evening

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray has made six changes to his starting XI for this evening's home test against Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Ryan Nymbe, Tom Trybull, John Buckley, Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan and the injured Bradley Dack all drop out.

Coming in are Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rothwell and Harvey Elliott, whilst Lewis Holtby and Adam Armstrong also return from their recent injury lay-offs.

Holtby comes back in having overcome the knee injury that has kept him out of action since he hobbled off against Queens Park Rangers at the beginning of February.

Armstrong's been absent due to a sore hamstring picked up in the defeat at Reading at the start of this month, and will be aiming to continue his good record against Bristol City having scored in two of the last three meetings between the two sides.

The visitors include former Rovers loanee Kasey Palmer in their starting XI, and the forward, who has scored in each of City's last two away outings, will be aiming to return to haunt the club for whom he appeared 17 times during the 2018-19 campaign.

The only change made by Nigel Pearson comes in goal, with illness keeping Dan Bentley out of the game.

Max O'Leary is the man to replace the custodian, with the 24-year-old making just his second league outing of the campaign.

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7.45pm later on tonight.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Johnson, Rothwell, Holtby, Elliott, Armstrong, Brereton.

Substitutes: Pears, Nyambe, Gallagher, Trybull, Buckley, Evans, Branthwaite, Bennett, Dolan.

Bristol City: O'Leary, Hunt, Diedhiou, Lansbury, Semenyo, Mariappa, Wells, Kalas (c), Massengo, Sessegnon, Palmer.

Substitutes: Wiles-Richards, Nagy, Walsh, O'Dowda, Vyner, Pearson, Bakinson, Bell, Towler.


