Club News

Kaminski earns Belgium call up

TK is part of the squad for three upcoming qualifiers for his country

1 Hour ago

Thomas Kaminski has been called up to the Belgium national squad for three upcoming internationals.

Kaminski will join up with his country following this weekend's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Roberto Martinez's side take on Wales on home turf for the first of three FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The games takes place at the Stadium Den Dreef in Leuven on Wednesday 24th March, kick-off 7.45pm.

Kaminski and Belgium will then spend the weekend in Prague, with the clash against the Czech Republic taking place on Saturday 27th March at the Eden Arena in the Czech capital, kick-off 7.45pm.

The final game comes on Tuesday 30th March against Belarus, which is scheduled to kick-off at 7.45pm back in Leuven.

The full squad can be seen below:

Ew1nIlIWQAISYDn.jpeg

Good luck, Thomas!


