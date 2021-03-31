Hughes hoping for more of the same

Elise Hughes has backed Rovers to produce more good performances and put together a run of results in the FA Women’s Championship.

The 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday evening ended a run of two consecutive defeats in March and the versatile forward sees it as a potential springboard for a positive conclusion to the 2020-21 campaign, with three games remaining for the seventh-placed Blues.

“A point probably feels like a win because we’ve come from a goal down and got the goal back,” Hughes admitted, speaking in her post-match interview at Prenton Park.

“Everyone’s left everything on the pitch. You could tell when the full-time whistle went, all the girls were buzzing.

“We stuck to the game plan first half and we just got broke down a couple of times and then that led to the goal. We went in at half-time disappointed that we were a goal down but came out fighting for the second half.

“Obviously it was only one goal, we weren’t out of the game and we knew that we’ve had a few half chances and all we had to do is put one of those away.”

The equaliser came after an hour when substitute Georgia Walters’ marked her introduction with a low cross that cannoned into the net off Liverpool defender Rhiannon Roberts, although Hughes was initially credited with the goal.

“I’d love to claim the goal!” the Wales international joked. “Let’s just say it was Georgia’s assist, it doesn’t matter who it came off, it ended up in the back of the net.

“It was bodies on the line at one end and really trying to put the ball at the back of the net at the other end and you couldn’t fault a single one of the girls.

“The forwards were back defending, and the defenders were up attacking so it was good to see that everyone had each other’s backs.”

The Everton loanee is hoping Rovers can continue with that approach and spirit when Coventry United Ladies arrive at Bamber Bridge on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

She added: “We’ve obviously had a couple of difficult results and the girls have really stuck together through a tough time.

“I think this could be a real turning point now and we’ve just got to go into the last three games of the season and the FA Cup with the same mentality.

“This is a game that we can build on and we’ll take the exact aggression and fight into the Coventry game too.”