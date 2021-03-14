Donnelly’s Lewes reflections

Manager Gemma Donnelly admitted the recent league form has not been good enough as Rovers Ladies slipped to a 3-0 defeat by Lewes Women on Sunday.

Two goals from set pieces put the Rookettes ahead at the break and it was a lead they extended in the second half, much to Donnelly’s frustration.

Whilst also praising the opposition, she felt Rovers were masters of their own downfall, conceding twice from Ini Umotong and Rhian Cleverly after a positive start.

“It’s not good enough,” Donnelly said in her post-match interview at Bamber Bridge. “I think Lewes were deserved of the result today.

“Had we played the way we did in the second half for the first, then we could be having a different discussion.

“We started quite brightly, the girls had stuck to the plan, we really limited the options for Lewes going forward because we knew that they are a threat.

“We nullified any potential problems and then a free-kick, which I didn’t think was a foul, has then resulted in a really slow response from us getting organised.

“It’s allowed the player through on goal, we’ve committed a foul in the box to stop them, which has then led to the penalty, which was probably correctly adjudged and from nothing it’s put us on the back foot.

“We knew that Lewes are difficult to break down as well. We were 1-0 down and then they’ve scored again from a set piece.

“We cleared the first ball; it’s gone in the air and we’ve had no one clear the second ball and I think that’s Alex (Brooks’) responsibility. All of sudden we’re 2-0 down.”

Donnelly was similarly disappointed with the manner of the third goal, finished by substitute Danni Lane with 20 minutes to play, killing off any hope of a Rovers comeback.

The boss did feel they could take some heart from the second period, although it was not enough to take anything from the game, with Rovers unable to find the net for the second successive game.

She continued: “We weren’t great in possession in the first half, I thought it was a bit rushed and a bit chaotic. But in terms of nullifying the opposition I thought we’d done a good job.

“Of course, when you are going in at half-time at 2-0 down you can either shut up shop or go for it and we decided to go for it. I said to the girls that if they get a goal back, they’re right back in the running.

“I thought we showed good intent and desire, a willingness to press in the second half and it created us a number of opportunities, but same old story, we can’t finish.

“Lewes were getting back and putting bodies on the line, we were getting forward and it stretched play. They’ve got a third around 70 minutes and that’s pretty much finished us off.

“We were obviously searching to get back into the game. I think the third goal is relatively poor as well, she’s just glided past two or three of our players and managed to put it in from 20 yards out.”

Rovers are back in action in two weeks’ time, against Liverpool, and Donnelly is keen to address the recent results, which has seen her side slip to seventh in the FA Women’s Championship table.

“We need to look at it,” she added. “But we’ve absolutely taken a dip in form and the girls are probably feeling rock bottom. It’s really difficult to pull them from that.

“They all know that they are underperforming. I don’t need to go in shouting at them now, it’s about how we bounce back from this.

“We’ve got another four games left and we’ve got to find a way in which to find some form.”