Team news: Rovers v Stoke City

Tony Mowbray has made four changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's encounter with Stoke City at Ewood Park.

One of the alterations from the last league clash at Birmingham City sees Bradley Dack start for the first time since returning from injury.

Today's encounter is Dack's 100th league start for the club since arriving from Gillingham in the summer of 2017.

Elsewhere, Ryan Nyambe returns from isolation to start against the Potters, whilst new arrival Jarrad Branthwaite makes his debut.

Barry Douglas, who started at right back at St Andrews, moves to left back, with Amari'i Bell missing out through injury.

Today's game is a milestone for Douglas, who makes the 350th appearance of his career for club and country.

In what looks like a return to the 4-2-3-1 system, Joe Rothwell is also back in the starting XI and expected to play on the left side.

Visitors Stoke make three changes to their team that started their last Championship encounter at home to AFC Bournemouth, with league debuts for two of their January arrivals.

Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rabbi Matondo have linked up with the Potters on loan this month and are in from the start for Michael O'Neill's men.

The other alteration sees Jacob Brown come back into the team.

The trio replace James McClean, Steven Fletcher and Tommy Smith, with the former two not named in the matchday squad.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on today.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe, Lenihan (c), Branthwaite, Douglas, Johnson, Travis, Rothwell, Dack, Elliott, Armstrong.

Substitutes: Pears, Downing, Gallagher, Holtby, Davenport, Trybull, Brereton, Buckley, Dolan.

Stoke City: Bursik, Collins, Souttar, Chester (c), Brown, Allen, Obi, Thompson, Norrington-Davies, Powell, Matondo.

Substitutes: Nna Noukeu, Batth, Ince, Vokes, Smith, Oakley-Boothe, Clucas, Cousins, Clarke.

