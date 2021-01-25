Skip to site footer
Gaffer hails "top class" Kaminski

“I’m just delighted that the recruitment department came up with Thomas Kaminski because he is a joy to work with every day"

5 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray heaped praise on Thomas Kaminski after a second successive clean sheet on the road.

The latest shutout came at Mowbray's old club Middlesbrough, with Kaminski making a superb stop to deny Britt Assombalonga's header just minutes before Joe Rothwell's match-winning moment at the other end.

Nothing got past the 28-year-old custodian, who produced another typically cool and assured display as the last line of defence at the Riverside.

The clean sheet followed on from the one he earned in the last away game at Birmingham City, to ensure he was unbreachable for the seventh time from his 22 league outings.

“I know we have a top class goalie, and he is a real top class goalie," Mowbray beamed to iFollow Rovers when reflecting on his stopper's display against Boro.

“He’s a brilliant human being as well, the calmest man in the building.

“I’m just delighted that the recruitment department came up with Thomas Kaminski because he is a joy to work with every day.

“Him making saves like he does really doesn’t surprise me."


