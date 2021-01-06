Carter completes loan switch

Rovers defender Hayden Carter has today joined League One side Burton Albion on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old becomes the first signing for new Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who returned to the Pirelli Stadium for a second spell on New Year’s Day.

Carter joined Rovers from Manchester City in December 2013 as an Under-14 and has enjoyed a steady rise through the club’s ranks.

After captaining the Under-18s to the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup, he helped Rovers Under-23s lift the Lancashire FA Senior Cup in May 2019 – scoring in the final against local rivals Burnley.

The towering central defender, who can also operate at right-back, signed a new two-year contract with the club last June, before making his first team debut a month later, as Rovers defeated Reading 4-3 at Ewood Park.

Although part of the senior squad for most matchdays this season, Carter has featured just once this term, helping Rovers secure a 2-1 victory over Barnsley in November, and it is hoped that he will benefit from playing regular first team football during the second half of the season with Burton, who currently find themselves bottom of League One.

All the best, Hayden.