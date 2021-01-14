A first half of the season that's been full of learning

He's made an immediate impact since arriving in East Lancashire back in August, but Thomas Kaminski believes he's learnt a lot in his first six months of English football.

The goalkeeper became the club's first signing of the summer when he joined from K.A.A. Gent for an undisclosed fee.

In doing so, the 28-year-old stopper became the first ever Belgian to feature for Rovers.

There have been plenty of assured displays from the custodian, who has also played his part in six clean sheets for the team, the latest of which came in the last league encounter at Birmingham City.

The move to Rovers was a big one for Kaminski, who turned a boyhood dream into reality by playing in English football.

So, with 23 games now played in the 2020-21 Sky Bet Championship campaign, how does he reflect on the first half of the season?

“I think we have a team with a lot of quality, but we struggled over the last period in terms of maintaining results for ourselves," he said ahead of this weekend's home clash with Stoke City.

“Against Birmingham we managed to get the three points, even if maybe it wasn’t our best game.

“We’ll learn from the first half of the season and look to improve on it.

“We need to be better in the second half of the season to make sure we don’t lose 1-0 by allowing a sloppy cross to come into the box.

“In the moments where we dominate most of the games and have most of the shots, it then becomes very frustrating for us when we concede a goal.

“I’ve learnt that the competition is fierce and the league is physical," he added.

“There are a lot of teams with different strengths. For example, we played Brentford, a side who play some good football, and have also taken on Rotherham, who were very direct.

“The team expects me to be a bit higher on the pitch and to join in the build up of moves.

“That’s something I really enjoy doing, but it’s also something that I need to continue improving on.”