Mowbray ready for a fight against a familiar foe

Bragging rights are at stake for the latest instalment of the Championship's Lancashire derby later on this evening.

Rovers will be going in search of securing the double over Preston North End tonight following the 3-0 victory against the Lilywhites at Deepdale in November.

Much has changed with both of the teams that started that game in Preston, with Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer out of tonight's clash due to injury and Darnell Fisher sold to Middlesbrough last month.

For Rovers, Lewis Holtby, Tom Trybull and Scott Wharton, who also began that encounter, will not feature at Ewood Park later on today.

But despite the sides being altered, Tony Mowbray believes a lot of aspects will remain the same this evening.

“I see a few changes in their team but there’s familiar faces there as well," he told iFollow Rovers.

“It’s always a tough game. I don’t sit here and think anything other than the fact it will be a really tough and physical confrontation.

“We’ll be against a team who have aspirations to get in the play-offs.

“I think they have lost some of their better players in the form of [Ben] Pearson and [Ben] Davies, which will be a blow for them.

“But, like every club, you have to evolve and move on, and I’m sure Preston will be coming with optimism considering their results on the road have been good.

“That means they’ll come to an away game in a positive mindset."

Despite seeing his side produce the goods at Deepdale when the teams last met, Mowbray believes that all goes out of the window for tonight's clash against Alex Neil's men.

“They had a man sent off in the first half which obviously had an impact in that game the last time we met," he recollected.

“We ran away with it, but we’d been pretty dominant in the first half when it was 11 v 11.

“I fully respect Preston and I think Alex has done a really good job there.”