Doyle looking to kick on

Emma Doyle says Rovers can use recent disappointments as extra motivation when Crystal Palace visit Bamber Bridge in the FA Women’s Championship on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The pair face off for the second time this campaign with Rovers sitting four points and two places above the Eagles in the table, having played a game more than the south London club.

Despite collecting just one point from the first two matches of 2021, the midfielder sees plenty for the sixth-placed Blues to build on moving forwards.

“We haven’t had the results we wanted in the two away games since we’ve been back after Christmas but there’s still a long way to go,” Doyle told rovers.co.uk ahead of the fixture.

“Hopefully we can get more points on the board and get moving back up the table.

“We can see where we’ve come from at the start of the season, but each game, even when we have lost, there are still positives to take from it, it’s just about kicking on now.”

The 21-year-old believes it will be a welcome boost to return to Bamber Bridge for their first home fixture since 20 December and sees the game as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Rovers were 3-2 victors in the reverse fixture at Hayes Lane earlier this season, with Natasha Fenton’s injury-time goal proving to be the winner, although that will count for nothing come Sunday, Doyle admits.

“Obviously we love being at home,” she continued. “We know Crystal Palace are a good side but being back at home will give us a boost and hopefully we can get three points and start a run of good form again.

“It was a tough game (against Palace), we scored in the last few seconds, which was great, but we’ve just got to forget that now.

“They’ve got new signings in as well as us, so we’ve now got to have a good week’s training and put all our focus on Sunday.”