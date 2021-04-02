McDonald: Let’s keep building

Rovers defender Kayleigh McDonald feels Rovers are in a good place to end the season strongly, ahead of facing Coventry United Ladies on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

The Midlands side visit Bamber Bridge sitting in 10th position, looking to move away from the bottom of the table.

As for Rovers, last weekend’s 1-1 draw away at Liverpool, in which McDonald played a starring role, ending a run of two consecutive FA Women’s Championship defeats.

The 27-year-old revealed it was a welcome boost to earn that hard-fought point, heading into the final three games of the campaign.

“I was just buzzing after the Liverpool game to be honest,” McDonald commented in her pre-match interview. “I think we all needed it.

“Over the last few weeks we haven’t been getting the best results and playing to the ability we can play at.

“So, going to play them, they’re obviously an amazing side, Liverpool, I think they are in the wrong league.

“But stepping up towards them and being able to battle just as much as them and coming off with that draw is the start of hopefully finishing on a good note this season.”

She now believes that the Coventry game, which you can watch live on Rovers Ladies’ YouTube channel, represents a good opportunity to try and secure another positive result.

After a hard fought 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Butts Park Arena, sealed via Elise Hughes’ penalty, McDonald knows that the visitors are not going to make it easy once again.

“We just want to build from here and hopefully finish nearer the top end of the table,” the Rovers centre back continued.

“Because other than the top four at the minute, I think that is roughly where we should be, in the top half of the table.

“So, we’ve just got to crack on now and after a good week of training look to come out with a result at the end of the week.”

“Any team in our league, we never go there with that mentality, thinking it’s going to be an easy one. Every team in this league are obviously here because they are tough opposition.

“We can just put what we can do into training, take it out onto the pitch and hopefully come away with the result.”