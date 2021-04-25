Donnelly assesses Bees test

Gemma Donnelly says Rovers will be giving everything they can to ensure the season ends on a positive note.

With London Bees up next in the final away fixture of the FA Women’s Championship campaign on Sunday (2pm kick-off), ahead of hosting Sheffield United next weekend, there is still plenty of football to be played.

Despite a 3-0 victory in the reverse fixture against the north London side, Donnelly believes seventh-placed Rovers will have to work incredibly hard to come away with a result from The Hive.

“It’s a tough one,” the Rovers boss admitted when speaking her in pre-match interview earlier this week.

“Obviously Bees have unfortunately been relegated and we’ve not got so much to play for in that we can’t gain enough points to leapfrog those above us, but we’re secure in the league.

“Whilst the girls don’t need that motivation in order to put a performance on, the pressure is probably more on us to perform than Bees.

“You’d hope that a win would steer us in the right direction for that performance. But we’ve picked up a few knocks and niggles at the back end of the season, which is unfortunate.

“But if there was ever a time to do it, it would probably be now. I’m grateful that we have secured our Championship status for next season, otherwise it could have been a massive problem."

The Blues also have a Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round tie to look forward to, although Donnelly is not looking past the challenge of facing London Bees, which is currently the team’s only focus.

She added: “The mood is high from Sunday’s victory, so we want to aim to finish on a high and we want to use that FA Cup result as hopefully a catalyst to finishing the last two league games of the season strongly.

“I think we need to take the view of using those games as minutes to keep us in shape and physically active and competitive, gearing up for fielding the strongest team and to be the most competitive we can be for the FA Cup Fifth Round against Charlton at home.

“That’s what we need to be gearing towards, so it’s going to be exciting over the next few weeks, but it’s one game at a time, that’s three or four weeks away and we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ll focus on the weekend’s game against London Bees and we’ll take it from there.”

Follow live match updates from this afternoon's fixture on @RoversLadies' Twitter feed.