We'll be right up for it, says the boss

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will be stepping a little into the unknown when his side head to AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

Following relegation from the Premier League last term, it's been a summer of change for the Cherries, with long-serving boss Eddie Howe and some key players all departing the club.

Howe's assistant, Jason Tindall, was quickly appointed his successor for his first managerial role in the EFL.

“I can only go by what I’ve been watching in relation to AFC Bournemouth, who were away in Portugal for a part of pre-season," Mowbray confessed to iFollow Rovers.

“They played Benfica and it was a really good game to be honest. They were beaten 2-1 with Adel Taraabt scoring a wonder-goal.

“But Bournemouth were really competitive and have found a way of playing that really suits them.

“They have a new coach who knows the club and the players and someone who worked very closely with Eddie for a long while.

“They scored five goals at West Ham last weekend and have some really talented individuals, particularly at the top end of the pitch.

“They have Premier League players all over the pitch, so we’ll have to see how they react to a new division.

“Do they still have a big of a hangover and a frustration from relegation? Are they missing the players who have left? Are some of their players feeling like they want to leave?"

And the boss knows first hand during his time with Rovers just how important it is to adjust to new surroundings as early as possible.

“You have to make sure the players are in the right state," he added.

“It’s a mentality thing really, as we saw ourselves three years ago when we bounced back from relegation.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of seeing what Bournemouth turn up. It’s a tough game for anybody to go to Bournemouth when they’re flowing and at their best.

“We will take it on and see if we can get a positive result down there.

“I have prepared the team for the best Bournemouth team and we’ll get ready for that and look to get a result."