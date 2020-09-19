Report: Rovers 5-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Adam Armstrong hit a hat-trick as Rovers turned on the style with a five-star performance against Wycombe Wanderers at Ewood Park.

A spot kick from the striker put Rovers ahead early on and added his second and Rovers third after Tyrhys Dolan scored the first goal of his professional career.

Rovers kept their foot on the gas throughout the second half, with Wycombe reduced to 10 men after Darius Charles wasshown a straight red card for hauling down the rampaging Armstrong.

Derrick Williams made it 4-0 with 23 minutes remaining before Armstrong completed his treble by adding a fifth goal to Rovers' tally inside the final 10 minutes.

It could and would have been more for the hosts were it not for Ryan Allsop in the Wycombe goal, with the stopper kept busy by a highly creative Rovers side.

Armstrong, back in the team after missing out on a place in starting XI at Newcastle United in midweek, was the star of the show, but there were plenty of impressive displays in Tony Mowbray's 700th game in management.

The boss brough Joe Rothwell and Dolan into the starting side from the one the began our last league outing at AFC Bournemouth a week ago, with Ryan Nyambe dropping to the bench and injury keeping Lewis Travis out of action.

It was the visitors who started the better in the sunshine, with Rovers thankful that Bradley Johnson's positioning was spot on to stop David Wheeler's strike from testing home debutant Thomas Kaminski in the Rovers goal inside the opening 10 minutes.

At the other end, Rothwell's corner was caught in the wind and nearly caught out Ryan Allsop before the danger was cleared.

However, Rovers didn't have to wait much longer for the opener to arrive from the spot after Dolan's quick feet teased Joe Jacobson and resulted in the Welshman tripping the tricky winger in the box.

Up stepped Armstrong who slotted into the back of the net to make it two goals in his first two league games.

Five minutes later and Dolan scored his first senior goal at the second time of asking to double the advantage at the midway point of the half.

Some outstanding play saw the ball begin with Ben Brereton and involve Armstrong before Lewis Holtby fed the youngster, and although his first effort was saved, the ball broke back into his path and he made no mistake second time around.

Rovers smelt blood and Dolan's dummy allowed the ball to run into the path of the overlapping Joe Rankin-Costello, but his strike clipped the outside of the post before going behind.

Things did get better just after the half hour though when a sensational counter attack saw Amari'i Bell find Brereton, who ran from his own half to feed Rothwell and his pass was inch perfect for Armstrong to get his second and Rovers' third of the afternoon.

A fourth almost arrived just before half time, but Armstrong's rasping drive was tipped over by Allsop, but that didn't take the shine off what was a superb first half display from Mowbray's men on home turf.

The attacking play continued from Rovers early into the second half, with Brereton's strike being saved by Allsop after the forward shook off Anthony Stewart.

More drama was to come on 57 minutes when Charles was shown a straight red card for hauling down Armstrong when the Rovers frontman was through and one-on-one with Allsop.

The chances continued to arrive for the hosts, and Rankin-Costello stung the palms of Allsop as Rovers kept probing looking for more goals against the 10 men.

And those goals did continue to come, with Williams showing a striker's instinct to follow up and tuck home after Allsop spilled Rothwell's deflected effort.

At the other end, substitute Uche Ikpeazu firing just wide from the edge of the box after a rare foray forward from the visitors.

Johnson would have made it two goals in as many league games were it not for Allsop palming his effort away from danger, before substitute Jacob Davenport also tested the stopper on his 100th appearance for Wanderers.

But there was nothing Allsop could do with eight minutes remaining when Armstrong completed his hat-trick with a composed finish.

The ball through from John Buckley was inch perfect for the striker, who found a way beyond Stewart before confidently beating the Chairboys 'keeper with his left foot.

He almost made it 6-0 a moment later when he was in behind again after Jacobson's slip, but Allsop tipped away his curling attempt before Harry Chapman forced the Wycombe man into action again just seconds later.

That was to be the last of the action as Rovers hit five goals in one game for the second time in 2020.

Next up for Mowbray's men is a trip to Derby County on Saturday 26th September, kick-off 3pm.

Rovers: Kaminski, Rankin-Costello, Lenihan (c), Williams, Bell, Holtby (Davenport, 79), Rothwell (Buckley, 68), Johnson, Dolan, Armstrong, Brereton (Chapman, 68).

Unused substitutes: Fisher, Nyambe, Wharton, Bennett.

Goal: Armstrong pen, 16, 32, 82, Dolan, 21, Williams, 67.

Wycombe Wanderers: Allsop, Grimmer, Jacobson, Stewart, Wheller, Pattison, Bloomfield (c) (Ikpeazu, 62), Kashket (Tafazoli, 58), Horgan, Charles, Onyedinma (Freeman, 77).

Unused substitutes: Stockdale, Samuel, McCarthy, Parker.

Booked: Stewart, 35

Sent off: Charles, 57

Referee: Peter Bankes.