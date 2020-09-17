Ladies continue shorts sponsorship

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the renewal of their partnership with back of shorts sponsors, W.M. Alty & Sons Funeral Services.

Their logo will once again be proudly displayed on the back of all home and away shorts worn by the Ladies team during the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season.

Having supported Rovers through their first campaign at this level, Rovers General Manager Jane Parker is delighted to see W.M. Alty & Sons remain on board.

She commented: “We're thrilled that another one of our loyal partners are continuing their support for the Ladies team this season.

“It’s fantastic to keep W.M. Alty & Sons involved and we really appreciate their support.

"A big thank you to them because their backing means a lot to the players.”

To learn more about W.M. Alty & Sons, click here.