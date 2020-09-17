Skip to site footer
Ladies continue shorts sponsorship

W.M. Alty & Sons will continue as Rovers Ladies' back of shorts sponsor

5 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the renewal of their partnership with back of shorts sponsors, W.M. Alty & Sons Funeral Services.

Their logo will once again be proudly displayed on the back of all home and away shorts worn by the Ladies team during the 2020-21 FA Women's Championship season. 

Having supported Rovers through their first campaign at this level, Rovers General Manager Jane Parker is delighted to see W.M. Alty & Sons remain on board. 

She commented: “We're thrilled that another one of our loyal partners are continuing their support for the Ladies team this season.

“It’s fantastic to keep W.M. Alty & Sons involved and we really appreciate their support. 

"A big thank you to them because their backing means a lot to the players.”

To learn more about W.M. Alty & Sons, click here.


