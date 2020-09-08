I'm eager to make up for lost time

Tyler Magloire is hoping that better fortunes lay ahead after appearing for a senior side for the first time since January on Saturday.

The pacy defender impressed against a strong Leicester City team in Rovers' final pre-season outing of the summer at the weekend.

It was the 21-year-old's first senior appearance since running out for Rochdale in their Emirates FA Cup draw at home to Newcastle United in early January.

Up against former England striker Jamie Vardy, Magloire stood up well to the task, producing a fine defensive display against last season's Premier League top goalscorer.

“I enjoyed my first game back with the first team," the centre back admitted when looking back on the weekend draw with the Foxes.

“Getting back in with the first team, it’s something I’ve been working hard at, so it’s a good moment for me.

“I was really pleased to be back out there with the lads and to give a good performance.

“Against Premier League sides, they’re the kind of teams you want to play against. Doing well means a lot to me, so hopefully there’s many more games to come.

“It’s about continuing to work as hard as possible and to impress whenever I get the chance."

A groin injury, which required surgery, saw Magloire limited to only five appearances during his loan spell at Spotland last season.

And the defender is ready to turn that frustration into motivation for the upcoming campaign.

“It was tough last season, trying to get back fit after struggling with injuries in my first spell out on loan," he added.

“It was difficult both mentally and physically, but I just want to move forward with things now.

“Now’s the time to push on and to try and give the manager a headache.

“After missing pretty much a whole season, I just want to play as many games as possible, find some good form and push on.”