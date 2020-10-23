After the mad deadline day rush to swap Norwich City for Rovers, Tom Trybull admits he feels fully settled into his new life in East Lancashire.

The midfielder made the switch from Carrow Road to Ewood Park to become one of four deadline day arrivals.

Known for his passing range and technical ability on the ball, the German schemer appeared as a second half substitute to make his Rovers bow at Watford in midweek.

It's been a whirlwind first week for the 27-year-old in the north-west, but he admits he already feels part of the furniture, with the bedding in period aided thanks to countryman Lewis Holtby.

“I’ve settled in really well and the lads have made it really easy for me to settle into what is a new group for me," he admitted when reflecting on his seven days as a Rover.

“We have a good group of lads and I’m really happy here. My first impressions are very good.

“In the first couple of days Lewis was taking care of me and always answering the questions. He played a big part in the early days, that’s for sure

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling ready and I want to have an impact on the team to begin picking up results again.

“I feel we’re trying to play the right way and that was actually a big attraction and reason for me coming to Rovers."

Trybull replaced Corry Evans at Vicarage Road to play for the final 20 minutes in Hertfordshire.

And despite the defeat, he believes Rovers did enough to show that a good season will be in store for Tony Mowbray's men.

“It felt good to be back out there in midweek, it was just a shame about the result," he reflected.

“But we can take a lot of positive things out of the game and we’re all just looking forward to this weekend now.

“We’re trying to build things up with a variety of passes. We’ve showed that so far this season, we just need that reward for our efforts."