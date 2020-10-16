Douglas excited by Rovers' ambition

Barry Douglas says he is itching to get started after penning a season-long loan deal to become Rovers' latest recruit.

The experienced left-back, who is a two-time promotion winner from the Championship, arrives from Premier League new boys Leeds United.

A Scotland international, the 31-year-old also helped Wolves romp to the Championship title in 2017-18.

A new challenge awaits for the defender at Ewood Park, but he is relishing the opportunity and is hopeful of making it a hat-trick of promotions from the second tier by the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

“It’s exciting times and I’m really grateful to have a smile back on my face and be able to get back playing football again," the Scot beamed to iFollow Rovers after putting pen-to-paper.



“I want to come and help the club achieve success. At this stage of my career it’s about playing week-in week-out and hopefully help the team by playing my part.

“Knowing a few guys who have played here in the past, they’ve always spoken very highly of the club.

“I want to come in and help, I want to create chances and play my part if selected. I’m really looking forward to it.

“It’s a good group of players here, a good squad that have started well at a club that’s very ambitious.

“I wouldn’t call myself a specialist, but I’ve got two promotions from this division. I think the ambition for everyone in the Championship has to be to get up to the Premier League.



“That’s not about being arrogant, it’s about being ambitious and I believe there’s no reason why we at Rovers can’t be up there.

“Since I knew of the interest I’ve been keeping a close eye on the results, the Derby game with the 4-0 win shows the quality we have here.”

The Scot was an influential figure for Wolves during their promotion campaign back to the Premier League at the end of the 2017-18, registering five goals and 14 assists during his solitary season with the club.

The experienced campaigner also played a key part in Leeds' title-winning triumph last season, appearing 17 times for Marcelo Bielsa's men in all competitions.

“I like to play on the front foot and I’m very attack minded," he added, when describing his style of play.

"If I can add some assists and goals then that would be good, so hopefully we can compete and achieve something great this season.

“It’s a great chance for everyone in the league this season. If we can be consistent then we’ll have a good chance of having a special season.



“The boys have started well and as long as we can build on that then there’s no reason why we can’t be up there competing.

“I’m ready to go, my fitness has never been in question. We’ve just come off the back of pre-season and I’m fully fit and raring to go.

“Without getting ahead of ourselves, it’s only early doors, but I’m just aiming to take things game by game and see how we get on this season."