Douglas deal done

Rovers are delighted to confirm the loan signing of Leeds United defender Barry Douglas.

The 31-year-old left-back, who has twice won promotion to the Premier League, arrives at Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Born in Glasgow, Douglas started out with Livingston and Queen’s Park, before earning a move to Scottish Premier League side Dundee United in 2010.

He spent three seasons at Tannadice before joining Polish outfit Lech Poznan in 2013. A set-piece specialist, Douglas helped the club win the Polish league title and the subsequent SuperCup in 2015.

After gaining Champions League experience, Douglas made the move across Europe to Turkey in January 2016, joining Konyaspor, where he won the Turkish Cup in 2017.

That summer, Wolves won the race to secure Douglas’ signature and he quickly repaid the faith shown in him by manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The defender started 38 league games and weighed in with five goals and 14 assists as Wolves stormed to the Championship title.

He returned to the second tier the following season, signing a three-year deal with Leeds. After helping them finish third in 2018-19, Douglas made 15 league appearances as Marcelo Bielsa’s men secured the Championship crown and promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years last season.

The Scotland international, who has one cap for his country, will wear the number 15 shirt during his time at Ewood Park and has been given permission to play in the FA Cup.

