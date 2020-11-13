Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Academy

Rovers handed away tie in FA Youth Cup

Mike Sheron's side will face either Carlisle United or Bradford City in the third round

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Under-18s have been drawn away to Carlisle United or Bradford City in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Carlisle and Bradford are due to meet in the second round on Thursday November 19th.

Mike Sheron’s side reached the semi-final stage of last season’s competition, which was concluded last month.

Rovers were handed four consecutive home ties, as they recorded impressive victories over Newport County, Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Arsenal at Ewood Park, before losing 4-0 to eventual winners Manchester City at St George’s Park.

Third round ties should be played by Saturday December 12th.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Academy

Gallery: Rovers Under-18s v Manchester City Under-18s (FAYC)

31 October 2020

Read full article

Club News

Sheron: City smelt blood and were clinical

31 October 2020

Mike Sheron says he's proud of his side after Rovers bowed out of the FA Youth Cup at the semi-finals stage following defeat to Manchester City's Under-18s at St George's Park.

Read full article

Academy

FAYC report: Rovers Under-18s 0-4 Manchester City Under-18s

30 October 2020

Rovers' FA Youth Cup journey came to an end at the semi-finals stage of the competition as Manchester City earned a comprehensive victory at St George's Park.

Read full article

Academy

Team news: Rovers Under-18s v Manchester City Under-18s

30 October 2020

Mike Sheron has made four changes to the team that started the win against Arsenal Under-18s in the last round back in March for today's FA Youth Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City.

Read full article

Academy

Academy

Gallery: Rovers Under-18s v Manchester City Under-18s (FAYC)

31 October 2020

Read full article

Academy

FAYC report: Rovers Under-18s 0-4 Manchester City Under-18s

30 October 2020

Rovers' FA Youth Cup journey came to an end at the semi-finals stage of the competition as Manchester City earned a comprehensive victory at St George's Park.

Read full article

Academy

Team news: Rovers Under-18s v Manchester City Under-18s

30 October 2020

Mike Sheron has made four changes to the team that started the win against Arsenal Under-18s in the last round back in March for today's FA Youth Cup semi-final showdown against Manchester City.

Read full article

Academy

We've all been itching for this game to come around

30 October 2020

Read full article

View more