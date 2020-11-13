Rovers handed away tie in FA Youth Cup

Rovers Under-18s have been drawn away to Carlisle United or Bradford City in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Carlisle and Bradford are due to meet in the second round on Thursday November 19th.

Mike Sheron’s side reached the semi-final stage of last season’s competition, which was concluded last month.

Rovers were handed four consecutive home ties, as they recorded impressive victories over Newport County, Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Arsenal at Ewood Park, before losing 4-0 to eventual winners Manchester City at St George’s Park.

Third round ties should be played by Saturday December 12th.